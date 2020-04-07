_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 7, 2020- Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement(NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has poked holes on President Uhuru Kenyatta s decision to lock out Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale to stop the spread of Coronavirus disease.





In a televised address on Monday, Uhuru imposed a three-week ban on movement in and out of four main coronavirus "infected areas", to stop the spread of disease.





Uhuru order bars entry and exits in four regions of the country most affected by cases of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.





However, Miguna Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada, said Uhuru’s partial lockdown is nonsense and it will not save Kenyans from dying from Coronavirus.





“One cannot argue that no one can move in or out of Nairobi County except goods because ALL GOODS are transported by human beings. There are no robots to transporting goods without human involvement. So, #LockDownKenya is nonsense on #Covid_19 stilts. #uhurumustgo,” Miguna wrote on Twitter.





Already Kenya has 156 COVID 19 cases with six deaths and four recoveries.



