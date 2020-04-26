_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 26, 2020- Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has called for the arrest of Double M bus driver who knocked Swahili author, Ken Walibora, who later succumbed at Kenyatta National Hospital while waiting to receive treatment.





The driver, identified as George Mburu knocked the Siku Njema author along Landhes Road , Nairobi, and left him in a “vegetative state”.





After he was knocked him, Walibora Suffered a cracked jaw, a broken hand, two missing teeth and he had internal brain injury.





Walibora was rushed to KNH by Nairobi County ambulance but he died at the casualty before he was admitted to the hospital.





Those who rushed him to KNH said, Walibora waited for 16 hours at the casualty before he received treatment and he made his last breath before he saw a doctor.





Now Miguna who is in exile in Canada, asked police to charge KNH medical staff with murder for negligence over Ken Walibora’s death.





The Osgoode law scholar also said the driver of the bus should be charged with murder for killing the celebrated author.





“The medical staff at the KNH who killed Walibora through criminal negligence; the driver who knocked him down and the people who inflicted the fatal knife wounds should be charged with murder in the first degree,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.





The Kenyan DAILY POST





