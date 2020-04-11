_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 12, 2020- Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna has opened a new battle with economist David Ndii who attacked members of the Luo community on Thursday.





Commenting on Twitter, Ndii who is an Oxford-trained economist, claimed members of the Luo community have been misused by the ruling regimes because they are “cheap”.





But in a fiery rejoinder on Friday, Miguna, who is a typical Luo, coined a new name for economist whom he referred to as David Auma Ndii.





Miguna said Ndii was part of Moi’s home guards who brutalized Kenyans during his 24-year iron-fist rule.





“David Auma Ndii: Only desperate cowards who have depleted their intellectual reservoirs quote and rely on what dictators like Daniel Arap Moi did or said. Moi brutalized, tortured, maimed, murdered and repressed Kenyans for 24 long years. Shame on you, Auma, the Sugoi Makanga,” Miguna wrote.





When asked to respond to Miguna, Ndii said he cannot argue with an uncircumcised man (Kihii).





Miguna is not circumcised.



