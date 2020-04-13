_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - Kenya is once again making headlines world over this rare spectacle spotted in Chyulu Hills National Park.





The rare beauty is a Zonkey - a highly unusual hybrid between a zebra and donkey.





According to reports, the mother Zebra had strayed from the park into a community bordering the park.





She made herself right at home there, becoming an honorary member of a local woman’s cattle herd.





This situation continued for many weeks, until KWS officers were alerted and translocated the zebra back to a protected area.





However, it appears the Zebra had mated with a donkey and the result is this beautiful foal with light stripes and overwhelmingly tawny in color.





While it should otherwise lead a normal life, zonkeys are mules, meaning that it will be unable to successfully breed once it reaches maturity.





However, netizens feel the foul should have been christened 'Debra' instead of a name that rhymes with zombie!





See the photos below.















