Thursday, April 30, 2020 - A mechanic from Kisumu is smiling to the bank after he won a staggering Ksh818, 496 from a Ksh3 bet on OdiBets.





The luck punter simply identified as Mr. Ogutu, predicted four corners in four different matches on the Odibets’ e-sports platform which comprises FIFA simulated games.





Speaking after he received his dummy Cheque, Mr. Ogutu said he will invest the windfall on his garage business.





Mr. Ogutu, who is also a team manager of a Kisumu based side, Gor Artisans, revealed that he started betting with OdiBets after his team received playing kits from Odibets courtesy of the OdiMtaani initiative that saw the betting firm kit over 3,000 teams participating in the county league countrywide.





“My team Gor Artisans was one of the beneficiaries of the Odimtaani initiative by Odibets early this year, this prompted me to start betting on Odibets not knowing a big day like this will come,” he said.





While toe Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted major sporting events world over, OdiBets has virtual games on their website for punters.





Virtual betting is a kind of betting availed by some bookies, in Kenya and the world, where customers can place bets on computer-generated games-which function just like real matches with real teams and players.





The football matches are ‘real’ but much shorter, so you don’t have to wait for a whole 90 minutes for the match to end.





The virtual matches usually take about two minutes each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds.





Punters also have the opportunity to experience incredible deals with boosted odds.





For instance, new clients get to receive a Ksh20 bonus on their first bet on OdiLeague.





You could be the next luck winner just like Mr. Ogutu whose life has changed for the better thanks to OdiBets.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.



