Sunday April 5, 2020 - Jubilee Nominated Member of Parliament, David ole Sankok, has warned his National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, and the Senate Speaker, Ken Lusaka, from convening Parliament and the Senate amid Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Kenya.





Speaking yesterday, Sankok warned that convening Parliament amid Coronavirus pandemic is suicidal.





He advocated for a different approach of discussion, such as teleconferencing for the current situation in the country.





According to the vocal MP who represents the disabled in Parliament, their meeting was being marred with doubts over some legislators who had travelled abroad and had been under quarantine.





Some MPs were also from some Coronavirus hotspots, Nairobi, Mombasa and Kilifi Counties, and mingling them together would raise suspicion of infection.





The MP further argued that despite legislators undergoing testing at the Parliament buildings, this was not enough to guarantee their safety as they still interacted with the masses and other Kenyans, and with the Ministry of Health detailing that community infections were on the rise in Kenya, a legislator wouldn't know whether he/she had interacted with an infected individual.





"The symptoms take a fortnight before presenting.”





“Also remember, parliament has air conditioning, it is like an aeroplane.”





“There is no free area unlike meeting in an open space, which may not happen.”





"The virus may, if one of us is infected, spread through the air," Sankok opined.





He further stated that an MP was a pillar of support for his constituents.





At such a moment when the economy was harsh, every resident focused on their leaders for aid, ranging from food and water and funds.





Interacting with constituents after risking exposure from Parliament would be detrimental in curbing the spread of the disease.





"In my area, the Maasai Mara shut down, we have seen employees being sent home.”





“All of these individuals look up to us for aid. We shouldn't be putting them at risk.”





“If it were MCAs meeting, it would be easier to contain them as they are from one area, from us we travel from every part of the country, we can easily be carriers," Sankok stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST