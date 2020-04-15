_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 15, 2020- Kenyan songstress, Avril Nyambura has all but confirmed her relationship with music director J Blessing.





The two have been rumored to be dating with speculation rife that the celebrated videographer, who is also a renowned womanizer, is Avril’s baby daddy.





Speaking in a TV interview sometime back, Avril was asked if the father of her son is J Blessing and she said:





“If at any one point in time I’ll feel like talking about the father of my child I will but at this particular time, I don’t think it’s necessary. But if J Blessing comes for an interview ask him that question,”





Well, she has let the cat out of the bag after sharing several loved up photos with J Blessing and captioned them:





"Happy Birthday ❤️. Thanking God for you ❤️❤️❤️"











See the photos below.













