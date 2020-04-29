_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 29, 2020 – Anxiety has gripped the political class in Kenya after a Kenyan preacher predicted that many will die this year.





Apostle Anthony Njoroge of Liberation Ministries Network predicted deaths of politicians throughout 2020.





He shared his alleged prophecy shortly after former Kinangop MP Kimani Wanyoike was pronounced dead.





Through his Facebook page, the Kinoo-based preacher claimed he had made the prophecy before and whatever was happening was a fulfilment of what he had foreseen.





"Another Kenyan politician dies.”





“This time Kimani Wanyoike, a former Kinangop MP, prophecy continues to be fulfilled...”





“At the beginning of this year, God said the year 2020 will not be good for Kenyan leaders political and non-political," he posted shortly after Wanyoike's death was announced.





In his earlier Facebook post dated February 18, 2020, Njoroge asked Kenyans to pray for the country to avert the impending tragedy of losing former and current leaders.

"Word of Prophecy.”





“Please pray for Kenya.”





“God has shown me this morning that this year 2020.”





“This Nation will continue to lose its leaders.”





“Those who are in leadership and those who have been in leadership," he said in a Facebook post.





Just after three weeks from the day he made the 'prophetic post', Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori was pronounced dead.



