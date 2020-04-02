_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 2, 2020 -Mandera County Governor, Ali Roba, has unveiled the county’s isolation ward where Coronavirus patients will be treated.





Mandera is yet to record any coronavirus case despite the country recording 81 COVID 19 cases as on Wednesday 1 April 1st.





Roba unveiled 8 modern hospital beds with ventilators meaning that the county is ready to save some lives in case of coronavirus incidents in the county.





Here are photos of Mandera‘s isolation ward









The Kenyan DAILY POST