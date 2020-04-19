_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, April 19, 2020 - DCI detectives in Kitale on Saturday arrested a man who escaped from a quarantine facility in Nairobi before completing the 14 days mandatory period.





The man identified as Peter Odhiambo Bwire arrived in the country from London a fortnight ago and was quarantined in a government facility in Nairobi.





However, he managed to escape from the facility and travelled by road to his rural home in Kitale.





The DCI detectives in Kitale working with the area chief managed to trace and arrest him after it emerged that the man had sought medical attention at Crystal Cottage and Galilee Hospitals in Kitale Town.





He is currently being held at Mt. Elgon Isolation Center and his samples were taken to Kisumu Kemri lab for analysis.





On Friday, the ministry of health slapped individuals quarantined at various quarantine facilities with an additional 14 days for failing to adhere to laid down rules.





The affected facilities are Kenyatta University, KMTC Nairobi-Kanu Hostel, KMTC Nairobi-MG Hostel, Kenya Water Institute and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).





So far, Kenya has recorded 262 covid-19 cases with 60 recoveries and 12 deaths.



