Monday, April 6, 2020 - Manchester City and England defender, Kyle Walker, has been exposed for hosting a sex party with two escorts while on Coronavirus lockdown.





The 29-year old is said to have paid the two escorts £2,200 (Sh270K) to visit his Cheshire mansion On Tuesday last week.





After the escorts left on Wednesday, the defender took to social media to tell his fans to stay at home and observe the measures put in place to halt the spread of Coronavirus in the UK.





'“Stay indoors, keep washing your hands, keep following the protocols and just protect the NHS.





“It’s been tough, but first and foremost, we have to think about other people’s health and protecting the elderly and family members that can spread it.” He wrote on twitter.





Now, one of the women, has now exposed the footballer following their sex party together.

She told The Sun: “Kyle really should know better.





“On the one hand he’s inviting strangers round to his house for sex, and the next day he’s lecturing everyone on the need to stay safe.





"He’s a hypocrite and putting people at risk.”





Walker has since apologised for the incident.





'I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week.





"I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model.





'As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.' He tweeted.





See the photos below.







