Sunday, April 5, 2020 -This man was almost lynched after he was caught by members of the public carrying human faeces in a plastic bag.





He had a hard time explaining why he was carrying the human faeces, something that is abnormal.





He begged the public to spare him and claimed that he was planning to use the faeces as manure in his farm.





Watch video.









The Kenyan DAILY POST