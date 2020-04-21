_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 21, 2020- With many countries putting in place curfews to minimize the movement of people during this coronavirus pandemic, some craft guys have been trying to beat the lockdown with crazy tricks.





A case in point is this guy from South Africa who was busted by police trying to smuggle his girlfriend in the booth of his car .





According to the police, the woman was found in the car booth during a stop and search at a roadblock.





South Africa government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24th for three weeks but the lockdown has been extended until the end of April.





So far, South Africa has confirmed 3300 cases of Covid-19, 58 deaths and 1000 recoveries.





See the photo below.