Tuesday, April 21, 2020- With many countries putting in place curfews to minimize the movement of people during this coronavirus pandemic, some craft guys have been trying to beat the lockdown with crazy tricks.
A case in point is this guy from South Africa who was busted by police trying to smuggle his girlfriend in the booth of his car.
According to the police, the woman was found in the car booth during a stop and search at a roadblock.
South Africa government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24th for three weeks but the lockdown has been extended until the end of April.
So far, South Africa has confirmed 3300 cases of Covid-19, 58 deaths and 1000 recoveries.
See the photo below.
