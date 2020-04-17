_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday April 17, 2020-

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has been criticised across the World for telling his people to continue gathering in churches despite a threat posed by Coronavirus disease.





Coronavirus, a highly contagious disease, is currently number one enemy of the world and by Friday it has claimed lives of 135,000 and infected 2 million.





Unlike other countries who came with strict measures to curb the deadly disease, Magufuli urged his subjects to continue gathering in churches and pray.





Today, Tanzania registered 53 new cases of Covid -19 bringing the national tally to 147.





Analysts have said by the time President Magufuli wakes up from his delusion stupor, COVID-19 will have hit Tanzania hard.





One of Tanzania MP also said one of the outstanding legacies that Magufuli ‘s administration is going to leave is how they speedily changed Tanzania from being a respectable secular state to an incompetent, and failing theocracy and from a nation founded on the foundations of reason to that of superstition!



