Friday April 17, 2020 - Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli, has declared three days of national prayer in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the nation.





Mugufuli's declaration came hours after the country recorded six new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of infections to 94.





In a statement released on Thursday, Magufuli asked Tanzanians to converge in their respective denominations and pray for God's intervention the fight against the deadly virus.









"Fellow Tanzanians, following the Coronavirus pandemic, I would like request you to use three days starting April 17-19 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) to pray to God who has power over all things to save us from this disease.”





“Let us all pray in our respective denominations and regions, he will listen," said Magufuli in a statement written in Swahili.





Unlike many countries where church gatherings were suspended to enhance social distancing in a bid to tame the spread of the virus, Mafuguli declined to embrace this measure stating that churches were crucial and highly needed in the fight against the pandemic.



