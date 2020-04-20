_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 20, 2020 - Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua is following in the footsteps of his Mombasa counterpart, Hassan Joho, in the fight against Covid-19.





This is after the governor announced that the Machakos stadium has been converted into a Covid-19 hospital for mass testing and isolation.





"Machakos Stadium has been converted to a Covid-19 hospital for mass testing and isolation," the statement read in part.





As we embark on preparing for any rise in the number Covid-19 infections, the Machakos Government has converted Machakos Stadium into a health facility," he added.





This comes after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 11 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the number to 281 in Kenya.





Seven of the fresh cases are from Mombasa; three from Bondeni, one from Miritini and three others from other parts of the coastal county, while four are from Ruaka area of Nairobi.





Of the 11, five are female and six male aged between 11 to 80.





Kagwe also announced that a total of 455 people who were found violating the government’s dusk to dawn curfew were sent into mandatory quarantine.





See photos below.



















