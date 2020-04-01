_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 1, 2020

-Machakos County Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua has challenged Kenyan scientists to find a functional cure of Novel Coronavirus.





The deadly disease which has its epicentre in Wuhan,China, has already claimed lives of over 40,000 people and infected over 800,000 people across the world.





So far Kenya has 59 confirmed Covid-19 cases since its outbreak on March 13.





Now on Wednesday, Mutua bashed Kenyan professors asking them to wake up and find Coronavirus vaccine.





“Are you sitting in the lab trying to come up with a cure for Covid-19 or you are just seated at home? Because we have very educated people here with papers, they teach people until they get PHDs," he said.





In a video shared on his Twitter handle,Mutua said professors and PhD holders should get out of their comfort zones and find a cure.





"Professor mzima, where are you? Where is the solution you are giving to the world? Or are you seated here waiting for other countries to come up with a cure then import them here?" he posed



