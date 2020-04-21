_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday April 21, 2020-

Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua has banned alcohol distribution throughout his county in an attempt to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.





Addressing journalists at his office on Tuesday, Mutua stated that the ban would take effect from Wednesday, April 22, and would last until the end of May.





He, however, disclosed that the ban was subject to review depending on the conduct of bar owners in the county.





"There will no distribution of alcohol and alcohol products allowed in Machakos County from tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 until the end of May, 2020.





"This order will be reviewed depending on the compliance by bar owners and Wananchi to current laws and regulations," stated Mutua.





He also urged long distance drivers to refuel their vehicles in only 30 minutes.





"Transit trucks can only stop to refuel and do it within 30 minutes. This is to reduce chances of infection to our people due to contravening of the curfew by drivers and other acts of misbehavior,”he said.



