Monday April 6, 2020 – Luos resorted to an ancient cultural practice on Friday night in a bid to push back evil spirits believed to be behind the Covid-19 outbreak in Kenya.





The practice taken up by the people of Obunga, Kajulu, Mambolea and Bandani areas was characterized by the hitting of different metallic objects to fight these perceived spirits.





The Friday ritual was reminiscent of what had occurred following the outbreak of smallpox.





According to Odungi Randa, a Luo elder, the Luo community had treated the outbreak as satanic and hit metal objects to drive the spirits back to Lake Victoria.





The age-old ritual of hitting metal objects is believed to exorcise evil spirits known as nyawawa.





These are believed to be spirits of those who had died in Lake Victoria.





There is a long-held belief that when nyawawa frequent an area, they can only be driven away through this ritual.





The failure to expel the spirits, according to local belief, could attract various calamities including pandemics or even death.





Odungi detailed the practice explaining that before the modern treatment for smallpox was created, the ritual was strictly enforced.





However, he noted that the same could not be replicated for Covid-19.





"When I heard my neighbours scare away nyawawa on Friday night, I remembered how we used to drive away smallpox, but this is not the same for coronavirus.”





“We have to follow what the Government is telling us and maintain a high level of hygiene to beat it," stated Randa.





The Kenyan DAILY POST