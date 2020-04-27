_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, April 27,2020 -Doctors and scientists at Kenya Medical Research Institute(KEMRI) have been puzzled by the status of Kenya Ports Authority(KPA )employee who succumbed to COVID 19 disease in Siaya county two weeks ago.





The late James Onyango Oyugi was hurriedly buried in the wee hours of Sunday, April 12, at his home in Siaya County, with his kins protesting what they described as an 'undignified' send-off.





All his relatives, 14 in number were put on mandatory quarantine and a team of doctors was dispatched from Nairobi by Ministry of Health to watch them.





On Sunday, all the individuals were released after they tested negative of the deadly virus.





Among those who were allowed to go home include the late James Oyugi Onyango's cousin in whose house he spent a night in Kisumu while on his way to Siaya.





Sources said doctors were surprised how Oyugi did not transmit the disease despite having shared a lot with his immediate family members.





Surprisingly even a Catholic priest, Father Francis Oduor did not transmit the disease even after interacting with thousands including nuns and mourners.





“Doctors are being surprised by what is happening in Siaya County,” said one of the scientists at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) Kisumu.



