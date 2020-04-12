_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 13, 2020 - Kenyatta University is the talk of the town after students from the institution invented medical ventilators which could go a long way in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.





On Saturday, the students at the Chandaria Business Innovation and Incubation centre showcased prototypes of the medical ventilators which are portable and can even be run by a battery if there is no other source of electricity available.





All the materials that were used in making the ventilators were sourced locally.





The initiative was a joint collaboration among students from the engineering, nursing, medicine and pharmacy schools.





They can also be plugged into any monitor including TV screens making them easier to handle and operate.





Once given the green light, the institution says it has the capacity to produce 50 ventilators per week.





However, Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has asked 16 Kenyatta University students behind the invention to contact his office immediately.





The vocal city lawyer said his office is moving to protect the students’ invention from “90-year-old Youthful Government Officers”.





Taking to twitter, Havi wrote: “Could the 16 Kenyatta University students who have assembled 500,000 prototype medical ventilators quickly get in touch with us.





"We need to protect your invention before some of those 90 years old Youthful Government Officers deprive you of your right.



