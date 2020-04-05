_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday April 5, 2020

-Revered blogger, Robert Alai, has revealed how Kasarani Police Station OCPD is allowing the spread of coronavirus in Kasarani, Mwiki and Lucky Summer estates.





Alai said police in Kasarani under the leadership of corrupt OCPD are taking bribes to allow bars and wines spirits operate in Lucky Summer.





To make the matter worse the corrupt police are allowing bars and wine spirits to overcrowded places and this is the necessary ingredient for the spread of Coronavirus.





Alai also said Muthaiga Police station OCS is also among rogue officers who are allowing bars and wines spirits to operate despite the government ban.





“Bars together with Wines & Spirits shops in Lucky Summer are all operating with people crowded in them. You’d think that we don’t have a pandemic. Kasarani OCPD probably still waiting for collections from the likes of Muthaiga OCS and others,” Alai wrote on social media.





Kenya has 126 cases of coronavirus and four deaths and the number is expected to rise exponentially if Kenyans fail to observe hygiene and maintain 1 metre social distancing.



