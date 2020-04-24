At a time that most people are falling into depression due to social media pressure, top rated singer BOSS of the popular gospel group MOG, has released a new inspiring song dubbed, Noma, featuring fast rising singer and composer, VIXY CHOSEN , and it’s already causing ripples.





Noma is a true story inform of a song that depicts a real life personal experience that everyone can relate to.





With the rise of social media platforms, there is an illusion that life is good in the city.





However, this is not always the case.





Noma video paints a picture of two separate worlds. One of a rural home and the other of an urban lifestyle.





The poor family setting in a village at Kitui County in Eastern region of Kenya, where the talented composer, Performer and passionate Vixy Chosen lives with his family. The family is going through tough times: poverty has stricken them, the sister is expectant, their land has been grabbed, their mother is very sick. The family’s only hope is their brother; BOSS MOG who lives a flashy lifestyle in the city as depicted online.





Life in the city for BOSS MOG is not as easy as his family may think. He is a charcoal seller who lives from hand to mouth. As much as he would really like to help his family, his income is not enough. He has debts from the mobile loan apps but still hopes for a better tomorrow.





The audio and video of the song­ NOMA which you can watch below was produced at Safri Records.





The chemistry between both artists is amazing. This is a true reflection of an artist (BOSS MOG) who has been in the industry for quite a long time with a heart to help and mentor an uprising artist.















Safri Records is a brainchild of musicians who understand that the best art comes from the best environment.

The studio is located at Spur Mall, 2nd floor RM S21 along Thika Road Exit 13.

You can reach Safi Records on 0714750446 or 0735 391 011.

They are open from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am -10:00PM.

We provide several high quality services such as sound engineering, audio production, commercial marketing and branding, video shoots, photography, Dj services, PA system, photography, artist and event management among others at an affordable price.











You can also interact with us on these social media platforms.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST