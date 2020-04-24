_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 24, 2020 -Kenyan celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu, have been married for over a decade and their union has been an inspiration to many.





The two entertainers met in campus in the early 2000s and dated for some time before tying the knot in 2005.





Several years down the line, and two adorable girls, they are still madly in love.





Nameless, whose real name is David Mathenge has excited Kenyans after he decided reminisce his first date with Wahu.





Taking to Instagram, Nameless shared a photo of the restaurant in the CBD where the date was and narted how it went down.





Read his post below





“Just came across this on the internet ...Manze wimpy TBT took me back...if you know, you know... My first date with MamaTumiKeo was here. She came one hour late 🤷🏾 ♂ ️ 😠 ...





“Nilikuwa nimeboeka na hiyo story lakini singemshow juu nilikuwa nataka kumwingisha box... Nikamshow, "it's ok"... Lakini kwa roho 😤 ....nikaendelea "infact I was just fine looking at the clock moving around and around 😊 " lakini kwa roho 🤷🏾 ♂ ️..





“Alafu I couldn't buy alot before she came, because I had come with exact cash for lunch for two. So ilibidi ni agize maji ya tap nikimgojea...





"Kumbuka hakukuwa na smart phones kuuliza " how far are you."





“Unangoja date yako in FAITH 🙏 🏿🤷🏾 ♂ ️.





“Basi tungoje hii Corona iishe in faith. 💪 🏾 👊 🏾 ...#quarentineManenoz #Memories #payback 🤔 #wimpykid #faithoverfear 😊👊 🏾 💪 🏾 ”



