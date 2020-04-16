_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 16, 2020 -Flamboyant Nairobi based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, is on the receiving end after he said he doesn’t feel the effects of Coronavirus pandemic.





The lawyer, who goes by the moniker, Sonko Malong,also stunned Kenyans after posting his lunch in an Italian hotel.





The lunch, according to the boisterous lawyer, cost him a whooping Sh 22,500.



The food, however, wasn't even half the plate soo much empty spaces than food.





Commenting on one of his social page, Kipkorir,who has personalized number plate for his latest Range Rover model, said he doesn’t feel the effects of Coronavirus pandemic that has already killed over 134,000 and brought to a near halt the fourth industrial revolution and globalisation.





“I event don’t know the price of things like fuel food and such. I am never bothered by these price changes as they don’t affect me,” Kipkorir was quoted saying.



