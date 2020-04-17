_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 17, 2020- Vocal city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi has launched a scathing attack against Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, stating that he has no clue how to handle the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.





The CS has received countrywide and global accolades for his strategy in containing the Covid-19 spread in Kenya but Ahmednasir is not buying the hype.





In his twitter rant, Grand Mullah as he’s popularly known as, accused Kagwe and his team of gross incompetence.





He went on to advise the Ministry of Health to come up with a robust plan which has a clear direction on how to tackle the pandemic which has claimed 11 Kenyans so far and continues to cause havoc globally.





Check out his tweets below.











