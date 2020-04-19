_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 19, 2020

- Bungoma County has commenced compulsory screening for Covid-19 for all persons entering the County.





Working in collaboration with the Provincial Administration and the Police, Bungoma County has instituted roadblocks at four key entry points to help check movement and screen all persons from neighbouring Counties and Uganda for Covid-19.

The four entry points are Kaburengu and Bitobo Market on the Webuye-Malaba Highway, Maliki on Kitale-Bungoma Highway and Watoya on Bungoma-Mumias Road.





Speaking at the launch of the exercise in Kabula, the County boss, Governor Wangamati, said all persons travelling to Bungoma or through Bungoma County shall be screened for Covid-19.





“At every Covid-19-designated roadblock, all persons including passengers on bicycles, motorcycles, PSVs, private motorists as well as truck drivers shall stop and be screened for Coronavirus,” The Governor said, adding that only those found to be free of the symptoms shall be allowed to proceed.





Governor Wangamati said there shall be an ambulance on standby to take any symptomatic cases to the nearest quarantine centre. Each of the three roadblocks is manned by 6 police officers and 4 public health officers.





There is also a tent, seats and running water and sanitizers on each of the four sites.





The latest move comes in the wake of news reports of a truck driver who drove all the way from Mombasa through Bungoma to Uganda and tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern part of the Country.





Bungoma County shares borders with three Counties: Kakamega on the South, Trans Nzoia on the North and Busia on the West. It also enjoys a vast shared international border with Uganda with a joint border post in Lwakhakha.





Compulsory screening is only part of a raft of measures the County has instituted to check the spread of Coronavirus in the County.





To date, the county has trained up to 357 healthcare workers on how to handle patients in the Covid-19 era and managing positive cases.





The County has also converted Webuye Health Centre into a Covid-19 Isolation Ward and earmarked Webuye KMTC for more space for Covid-19 cases.





Over the last two weeks, the County has also been inspecting high schools for their suitability to serve as both quarantine and isolation centres. So far, the county has picked Cardinal, St Mary's Kibabii, Lugulu Girls, and Friends School Kamusinga.





The County will be visiting more schools as it pushes for up to 1,000 beds.





As part of the Covid-19 preparations, the County has also acquired an assortment of PPEs for the frontline team.





The County has so far quarantined and tested 70 suspected cases and all of them turning out negative.





Here are photos of Governor Wangamati during the launch of the exercise on Friday.







