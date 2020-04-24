_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday April 24, 2020 -President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government on Wednesday repossessed 1600 acres of land allegedly grabbed by Deputy President William Ruto.





In the early morning raid, General Service Unit (GSU) officers brought down the wall and cordoned off the land which belong to Ministry of Water and Sanitation.





“The government today embarked on an operation to repossess over 3,000 acres of the Dandora Estate Waste Sewerage Treatment Plant, located in Ruai, which has been grabbed by private entities,” said a joint statement by Lands and Physical Planning Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri, and his Water, Sanitation and Irrigation counterpart Joseph Irungu.





This is not the first time this land is coming to the public limelight, in 2015, late businessman Jacob Juma filed a case to reclaim the same land grabbed by Renton Company which is believed to be owned by the Deputy President but registered under the names of proxies.





“Patrick Osero and his master grabbed 1200 acres in Ruai meant for Nairobi County Gov't Sewerage using a company called RENTON Co. LTD,” Juma wrote on his Twitter page.





In the suit papers, Mr Juma wanted the court to revoke the titles and order permanent injunction on the land. At the time, the value of the land was approximated to be Sh1.5B.





But one year later, Jacob Juma was assassinated along Ngong Road, Nairobi and preliminary investigations linked the DP to the assassination.





However, Ruto dismissed the claims that he was involved.



