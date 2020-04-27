_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, 27 April 2020 - Last year around February, Langata MP, Nixon Korir, tied the knot with the love of his life Beryl Zoraima in a colourful wedding at Karen Blixen Museum in Nairobi.





The couple decide to solemnize their union after living together for several years.





Korir’s slay queen wife who works for Kenya Pipeline Company graduated with a Master’s Degree in Law from the University of Nairobi last December.







The mheshimiwa’s wife paraded her hot bikini body on Instagram and we are impressed.



Korir ‘eats’ nice goodies.



See the photos.





















She also looks so fine in a booty short.







