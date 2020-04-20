_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 20, 2020 -An evil landlord from Kariobangi is trending for the wrong reasons after he evicted his tenants from their houses over rent arrears.





Although the Government has pleaded with landlords to go slow on tenants due to the corona virus pandemic that has greatly affected businesses and resulted to job losses, some landlords are not heeding to the Government’s plea.





This evil landlord from Kariobangi removed roofs from tenants’ houses after they failed to pay last month’s rent.





See photos.















