_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 23, 2020 -Hardcore Kikuyu sex worker, Sharon Nduta, who came to the limelight after she accused political analyst Tony Gachoka of sexual harassment, has shared a photo of her mother.





Nduta shocked Kenyans a few weeks ago after she appeared on X-Tian Ndela’s live video on Instagram and twerked together with her mother.





She has also been bragging how her mother supports her dirty business of selling flesh and stripping for men in night clubs and social media.





See photo of the sex worker posing with her mother.







