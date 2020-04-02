_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 2, 2020-

A doctor at Kenyatta National Hospital has confirmed that Brenda Cherotich and Brian Orinda were her patients at Mbagathi Hospital isolation where Coronavirus patients are being treated.





Dr Achieng Ombajo, head of the infectious diseases department at the Kenyatta National Hospital, said Brenda and Brian were her patients and they responded well to treatment until they turned negative of COVID 19.





However Dr Ombajo said it is not clear how long such immunity could last.





The doctor said most people who test negative after coronavirus infection, remain negative.

“But we’re not sure if you get lasting immunity. We expect that people develop immunity but we’re not sure for how long,” she said.





Ombajo said even with the experience of other countries, it remains unclear whether people who recover from Covid-19 will be immune to reinfection and, if so, how long that immunity will last.





Kenyans have been claiming that Brenda and Brian were pranksters and were not even COVID19 patients.



