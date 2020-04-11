_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Saturday April 11, 2020 - Seven of the Kirinyaga County MCAs who earlier sought to impeach Governor Anne Waiguru have backed down on their plot.





While accompanying the governor to Kagio Market for the Covid-19 sensitisation campaign, the MCAs apologised to the county chief and stated that they had been misled by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies.





Led by Kangai Ward Representative, John Gitari, the MCAs stated that they had changed their minds after Jubilee Party expressed disapproval of their move.





Additionally, they stated that they would now file a formal application to have the Majority Leader in the County Assembly, James Kamau Murang'o, who is among Ruto’s allies that misled them, removed from his position.





Murang'o has since been axed from his position of Majority Leader of Jubilee Party at the Kirinyaga County Assembly by Secretary General Raphael Tuju in a letter dated April 2 for attempting to impeach Waiguru.





Murang'o was also part of a section of Kirinyaga County MCA's who addressed the media on the impeachment of Waiguru.





The Kenyan DAILY POST