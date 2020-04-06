_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 6, 2020 - The political turbulence in Kirinyaga County took a dramatic twist at the weekend when Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri declared he would not resign.





Ndambiri, who has fallen out with embattled Governor Anne Waiguru, said he does not serve at the pleasure of his boss.





“We were elected together with the governor and given five years’ mandate to work for people of Kirinyaga, we are joined in the hip like Siamese twins,” he declared.





Addressing journalists at Kithomondo village in Mwea Constituency when he donated foodstuff on Saturday, Ndambiri, who has been accuse d of backing an ouster motion against Waiguru, said he is not a political appointee.





Waiguru’s supporters have been piling pressure on Ndambiri to resign, claiming that he was behind the impeachment motion against the governor.





On Thursday supporters of the two clashed at Difathas village when the Ndambiri allies stormed a press conference convened to allegedly discredit him.



