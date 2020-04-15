_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday April 15, 2020-

Majority Leader in the Senate, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said he cannot take a salary cut to assist victims of Novel Coronavirus popularly known as COVID -19.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Murkomen who is also the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator said he does not see the need to take a salary cut given that his take home is too little to have any significant effect on the Covid19 fund.





Murkomen said he has a net salary of less than Sh10, 000 per month due to loans and other commitments.





He said he was willing to make a personal donation from his private businesses.

"I was clear that I have nothing to be cut from my less than 10k net salary after all my loans are deducted & that I will make my personal donation to help the people from my farm income which is better than donating 10K for the remainder of my contractual term," Murkomen said.





The gross salary of Parliamentary Majority Leaders currently stands at Sh792,00 and can rise upto 1,056,000 depending on allowance accrued in a given month.





Murkomen, is a close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto, who is planning to contest for presidency in 2022.



