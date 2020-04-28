_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

-A senior member of Kilifi County Government has been accused of ignoring the government directive of social distancing by holding a party.





Kenneth Charo kazungu, who is Kilifi county Chief officer-Public Works, was spotted having a big party in the bush near his home.





Kazungu was having a crate of beer and lots of whiskies accompanied by girls, who were wearing matching dresses.





The official is said to be very arrogant and always acts in impunity. He claims to be the right-hand man of the Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi and nothing can happen to him.





Here are photos of the delinquent holding a party in the bush despite the threat posed by COVID 19.







