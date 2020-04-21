_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 -Kenya’s sexiest prophetess, Monicah, the founder of Prophetic Hour Ministry and one of the most popular social media preachers, has broken up with her husband.





Monicah and her husband , Pastor Samuel Gichuki, popularly known as, Pastor Sam, got married in 2018 through a lavish wedding.





This was Monicah’s second marriage after staying single and abstaining sex for 11years.





She was previously married to an abusive man.





The beautiful prophetess and her pastor husband have been engaging in social media PDAs pretending to be a perfect couple but their marriage has hit rock bottom.





She has even removed her wedding ring as evident in the photo below.











