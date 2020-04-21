_________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday, April 21, 2020-Kenya’s sexiest prophetess, Monicah, the founder of Prophetic Hour Ministry and one of the most popular social media preachers, has broken up with her husband.
This was Monicah’s second marriage after staying single and abstaining sex for 11years.
She was previously married to an abusive man.
The beautiful prophetess and her pastor husband have been engaging in social media PDAs pretending to be a perfect couple but their marriage has hit rock bottom.
She has even removed her wedding ring as evident in the photo below.
The prophetess has also been sending coded messages on her social media pages, indicating all is not okay.
In this post, she hints that her husband doesn’t love her foster kids after giving him his own biological children and this might be one of the reasons that they have parted ways.
She has also stopped engaging in social media PDAs with her husband and deleted some of his photos.
Here are pics from their lavish wedding that took social media by storm in 2018.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
