Sunday, April 5, 2020- It’s without a doubt that cool and reserved Citizen TV anchor, Victoria Rubadiri, is the hottest TV girl in town right now.





While her fellow anchors like Betty Kyallo and Lillian Muli have hit the wall and their figures diminished after being used and dumped by wealthy men , Victoria Rubadiri still looks like a snack if not a complete meal.





Most of the time, you see her flaunting her sexy figure in dresses but this time round, she rocked tight hipster jeans and left men salivating like thirsty dogs.





See the photo.







