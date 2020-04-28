_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 -Ministry of Health has announced 11 more cases of COVID -19 disease putting the national tally at 374.





Making the announcement on Tuesday, Health CAS, Rashid Aman, said out of 11 cases 7 are in Nairobi and 4 from Mombasa County.





Four of the Nairobi cases were from Kawangware.





Mombasa cases are from Kibokoni





The new cases are from 589 samples tested in the last 24 hours.





Meanwhile, the CAS reiterated the reopening of eateries does not include pubs.





This is after the ministry received queries on which eateries are allowed to open.





On Monday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe released guidelines for the reopening of restaurants.





Alcohol can only be sold in a restaurant when ordered with a meal.





In addition, the alcohol can only be served to customers waiting for an order, during the meal, or 30 minutes after the meal ended.



