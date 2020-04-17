_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday April 17, 2020 -Ministry of Health Director General, Dr Peter Amoth has slapped individuals quarantined at various quarantine facilities with an additional 14 days.





In a memo on Friday, Dr Amoth said MOH officers have identified that some persons quarantined in some centres are flouting rules and there are increase of Coronavirus cases.





Omoth said the affected facilities are; Kenyatta University, KMTC Nairobi-Kanu Hostel, KMTC Nairobi-MG Hostel, Kenya Water Institute and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).





The directive comes after individuals quarantined at these facilities tested positive for coronavirus. As such, they are being treated like close contacts of the confirmed cases.





“Some of those quarantined in some facilities have tested positive for Covid-19 and have since been transferred. This in effect means those other persons in these facilities are still regarded as contacts of Covid-19 patients,” the letter reads in part.





“After thorough evaluation of circumstances, it was observed that those in the following quarantine facilities did not maintain optimal social distance and instead had close contact and interactions,” Amoth added.



