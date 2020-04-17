_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 17, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta put a smile on Kenyans' faces yesterday when he announced that a food stipend program had been initiated, with a pilot project underway in Nairobi County.





As Uhuru gave solutions to other worrying needs such as the welfare of health workers and the importance of the County Governments' role in curbing the disease, more questions rose from his address rather than answers.





"We have identified needy households in Nairobi that will be the recipients of the weekly Covid-19 support stipend.”





“Piloting started yesterday and some of the initial beneficiaries have received their package," Kenyatta stated.





However, the criteria for mapping out Counties to receive food donations and how the food will be distributed has left many wondering.





The Government took control of donations amid the pandemic after two women died while struggling for AU envoy Raila Odinga's donations in Kibra, Nairobi.





Does the Government have a laid down procedure of averting social chaos, if so which one, and how much would they use to feed Kenyans in case the country goes on a total lockdown?









"I have estimated that within the existing budget, we should program between Ksh 100-150 billion for the remaining 3 months of the financial year 2019/2020.”





“When the new cycle starts, then depending on the outlook, we can program more money," economist David Ndii stated.





The Head of State also announced that Ksh 8.5 billion will be issued to the elderly and vulnerable individuals under cash transfer programs run under the Ministry of Labour for the months ahead.





In addition, Ksh 500 million in arrears have been released to persons with severe disabilities.





The cash transfer program has been a bone of contention in Kenya for years, with the elderly wondering at how the money reportedly ended up in the pockets of the wrong people.





Another discrepancy to the program was pinpointed by former KTN investigative journalist, John Allan Namu, when he poked holes at Kenyatta's directive and compared it to a similar address the President made on Wednesday, March 25.





"On March 25th, in his address, President Kenyatta said that Ksh 10 billion would be released to the same groups.”





“Today this number is Ksh 8.5 billion. Are they planning to release the balance of Ksh 1.5 billion? Is this the same fund referred to in the March 25th address?”





"Given the extraordinary situation the country is in, can we (the public) be given access to the Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) the Government is using to make these transfers in order to publicly audit them?," Namu wondered.



