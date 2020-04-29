_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 29, 2020 - Long-serving Catholic Bishop Silus Silvius Njiru succumbed to COVID-19 while serving in Turin, Italy yesterday.





This was confirmed through a statement issued by Pedro Jose da Silva Luoro, Secretary-General of the Consolata Missionaries on April 28.





"Bishop Silas was residing at the "Blessed Joseph Allamano" house in Alpignano, Turin Italy.”









“On April 25, he was taken to Rivoli Hospital, due to Covid-19 infection, where he passed away on April 28, at 00:30 hours.”





“Let us pray for his eternal rest," the statement read in part.







Bishop Njiru was born in Meru on October 10, 1928. He was ordained as a priest on December 17, 1955, and on October 2, 1975, he was appointed auxiliary Priest of Meru and Titular Bishop of Maturba.





On January 1, 1976, he was ordained as a bishop and appointed Bishop of Meru on September 12, 1976.





Bishop Njiru retired as Bishop of Meru on March 18, 2004.





The late Bishop is acknowledged for his collective and pivotal role in the church as well as towards the wellbeing of the society and his community as a whole.



