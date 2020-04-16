_________________________________________________________________________
Thursday, April 16, 2020- Majority of Kenyans are disappointed with President Uhuru Kenyatta after he gave a long presser concerning Covid 19 pandemic that had no substance.
Kenyans expected the President to come up with realistic solutions like other world leaders as they struggle with harsh economic times caused by the corona pandemic but the son of Jomo was just making empty rhetoric during the televised press briefing.
See how Netizens are roasting him on twitter, calling him a clueless drunkard.
