Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - Kenya has lost a literary giant after renowned Swahili author, Professor Ken Waliaula Walibora, died in a road accident.





Prof. Walibora was hit by a Matatu on Friday along Landhies Road and was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital in critical condition.





However, he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday and his body was moved to the KNH morgue.





Walibora group editor at Nation from 2014 to 2019.





Walibora becomes the third media personality related with NMG to be killed in a hit and run in the last two months.





On March 22, Christine Omulando, 46 years old, an editor at the NMG owned The East African, was killed in a road accident at Nairobi's Khoja Mosque roundabout after a speeding vehicle ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Christine Omulando









On 07th March, Raphael Nzioki, NTV news editor, was run over by a speeding car just outside Nation Center - the building where the Aga Khan owned media house is located and died on the spot.

Raphael Nzuki





This could be pure coincidental but Kenyans are rising eyebrows.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.









