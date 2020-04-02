_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 2, 2020- Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris is on the receiving from Kenyans after she donated sanitary pads branded with her photos.





Taking to twitter, she shared a photo of herself handing over the donation of 900 cartons on sanitary pads to the Kenya Red Cross for distribution and wrote:





“900 cartons of quality menstrual hygiene products dispatched today so that our girls in Nairobi County can experience their menstruation in dignity and free of shame.





"No one should choose between a sanitary pad or meal. #TwendeKazike,”









However, Netizens are wondering why she had to brand the sanitary pads with her photo given that the donation was made by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) which falls under the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs and the Chinese embassy.





See the photos below and reactions.