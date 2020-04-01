_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - A second Kenyan living in the United States of America (USA) has succumbed to the deadly coronavirus.





Peter Juma, 38, died on Saturday, a week after he was taken ill with the Covid-19 in New York City.





According to family members, Juma, who worked as a bus driver for a New York based Airport, had visited his relatives in Kenya in December and had only returned to the US in January.





“He was with us since December 25 and returned to the States mid-January. We had no idea that was the last time we would see our son alive,” a family member said.





The family is devastated since they will not be able to bury their son due to the government directive banning all international flights.





His parents, Bishop Elisha Juma and Reverend Mary Juma of Kenya Assemblies of God in Tudor, Mombasa said:





“What we are sure of, is that we cannot travel due to the ban on international flights. We are trying to exhaust all options to see what will work.





“We are reaching out to the embassy to see the options they will provide,”





US authorities have asked the bereaved family to claim the body before Thursday when it will be taken for cremation.





He becomes the second Kenyan in America to die from the Coronavirus after Laban Kimungu, who died last week while receiving at a Massachusetts hospital.





New York is the hardest hit state in US with over 40,000 infected and over 1000 deaths.



