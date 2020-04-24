_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 24, 2020 - A Kenyan family in the US is making headlines after donating Covid-19 protective equipment to Paxton Police Department in Paxton, Massachusetts worth Sh150, 000.





Wilson Kiriungi and his daughter Alayna residents of Worcester, Massachusetts, delivered a package of 3M particulate respirators to the local police department on Wednesday.





Alayna, who was accompanied by his father also delivered a letter of appreciation to the officers for their work.





“Thank you for being heroes in our community all the time, but especially now during the coronavirus pandemic. My dad and I want you guys to stay safe and healthy.





“We hope these masks come in handy and keep you safe through the pandemic,” read her handwritten letter to the officers.





The cops took to Facebook to appreciate the donation and shared a photo posing Wilson and Alayna.





“A big thank you to Paxton resident Wilson Kiriungi and his daughter Alayna who generously donated one hundred 3M particulate respirators (and a pretty terrific note from Alayna too) this afternoon. We appreciate your generosity and support.” Read a post on the Paxton Police Department Facebook page.





The US is the hardest coronavirus hit country in the world with over 50,000 deaths so far.







