Thursday April 2, 2020 -Chairman of Devki Group of Companies, Narendra Raval, has become the first Kenyan billionaire to donate money and resources in fighting novel coronavirus in the country.





In a phone interview with one of the journalist on Thursday, Raval he will donate Oxygen worth Sh 100 million in fighting COVID 19.





“I confirm the pledge to donate up to Sh 100 million to all government hospitals around the country,” Raval said.





Raval, who is estimated wealth is over Sh 40 billion, said he is ready to surrender all his wealth in fighting the disease that has killed over 37,000 people and infected cross to 1 million worldwide.





“If need arises I am ready to pledge all my assets to save my country and my people of Kenya from the COVID19 devil,” Raval stated.





However, Kenyan business mogul Chris Kirubi, who is a billionaire in status is yet to contribute even a cent to fight COVID 19.





kenya has 81 cases of COVID and the number is expected to rise exponentially in the next coming days.



