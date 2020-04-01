_________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday April 1, 2020 - The Ministry of Health has confirmed 22 more cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in the country.
This comes after 300 tests were done in one day on people who had been quarantined by the Government.
Out of 22 cases, 13 are male and 9 are females.
21 of the cases are from people who are currently in quarantine.
The new patients are as follows - 18 Kenyans, 2 Pakistanis and 2 Cameroonians.
This brings the total number of infections to 81, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.
The increase in number comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta met two patients who recovered from Coronavirus.
The increase in number comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta met two patients who recovered from Coronavirus.
The Head of State held a live video chat with the two recovered patients who were at Afya House.
The two were accompanied by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.
Uhuru praised the first coronavirus patient, Brenda, saying that she was brave in coming out and taking herself to the hospital once she became aware of the symptoms.
"You are special because upon your arrival and you feeling that you were not well... without being pushed, you took it upon yourself realising that you had the risk to harm others and take yourself to Kenyatta National Hospital," Uhuru said.
