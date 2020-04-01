_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 1, 2020 - The Ministry of Health has confirmed 22 more cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in the country.



This comes after 300 tests were done in one day on people who had been quarantined by the Government.



Out of 22 cases, 13 are male and 9 are females.



21 of the cases are from people who are currently in quarantine.



The new patients are as follows - 18 Kenyans, 2 Pakistanis and 2 Cameroonians.



This brings the total number of infections to 81, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.



The increase in number comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta met two patients who recovered from Coronavirus.



