Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, has announced 15 more COVID19 cases putting the national tally at 296.
In a press briefing on Tuesday, Mwangangi said of the 15 cases, 7 are in Mombasa County, 6 in Nairobi and 2 in Mandera County.
The CAS said 545 people were tested bringing the total number of those tested to 14,135 people in the country.
She even admitted that the disease has proven to be an invisible enemy and urged Kenyans to continue obeying rules set by the Ministry of Health.
“We are in a war situation against an enemy that is not a respecter of age, status, gender, race, and religion...” she said.
Dr. Mwangangi also said 5 patients have recovered as of today bringing the total of recoveries to 74 people.
The total number of those who have died in Kenya is 14.
