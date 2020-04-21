_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, has announced 15 more COVID19 cases putting the national tally at 296.





In a press briefing on Tuesday, Mwangangi said of the 15 cases, 7 are in Mombasa County, 6 in Nairobi and 2 in Mandera County.





The CAS said 545 people were tested bringing the total number of those tested to 14,135 people in the country.



